John Lewis to temporarily close all 50 stores amid coronavirus pandemic

John Lewis to temporarily close all 50 stores amid coronavirus pandemic

John Lewis to temporarily close all 50 stores amid coronavirus pandemic

British retailer John Lewis has said it will temporarily shut all 50 of its UK stores amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant said it was the first time in its 155-year history that it will not open its shop doors for customers, but added its online site Johnlewis.com will continue to operate as normal.

