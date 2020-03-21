Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive

Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive

Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for the coronavirus later on Saturday after a member of his staff tested positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pence will test for coronavirus after aide tested positive

"The White House doctor has indicated he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested," Pence told the daily briefing at the White House.

"Given the unique position I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.