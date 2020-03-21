Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus

Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus

Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus

Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he and second lady Karen Pence would be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Pence said the White House physician did not believe he had been exposed to the virus but will be tested due to his "unique position." A person who works in the office of the vice president tested positive for the virus, though he hadn't been in the White House since Monday, Pence said.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PositivelyBrie

Brie Jackson RT @MattPrichardTV: VP Mike Pence and his wife will be tested for the #coronavirus after one staff member tested positive for the virus. #c… 2 seconds ago

ClaraLKatzenmai

Clara Trumper X RT @myfox8: "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I an… 17 seconds ago

suzettesms4

Suzette Schmidt RT @people: Mike Pence Says He Will Be Tested for Coronavirus a Day After Staff Member Tests Positive https://t.co/nrn9IpeZ4Z 23 seconds ago

ZenMorin

Yves RT @nycjim: VP Mike Pence says he and his wife will be tested for #coronavirus because a member of his staff tested positive. https://t.co/… 41 seconds ago

mjohnso27

mjohnso27 RT @shannonrwatts: “Due to my unique position as Vice President, my wife and I will be tested later this afternoon,” Mike Pence, who told u… 51 seconds ago

CharlotteOnder1

buckeye chuck RT @MSNBC: WATCH: VP Pence says he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus after a member of his staff tested positi… 51 seconds ago

filsjoeteddyy

Joseph Fils RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be tested for coronavirus. 54 seconds ago

pence_smith

Pence Smith Pence says he and wife will be tested for coronavirus https://t.co/PlMgVrzNym 54 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.