Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Pence Will Be Tested For Coronavirus Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he and second lady Karen Pence would be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon. Pence said the White House physician did not believe he had been exposed to the virus but will be tested due to his "unique position." A person who works in the office of the vice president tested positive for the virus, though he hadn't been in the White House since Monday, Pence said. 0

