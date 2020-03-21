Global  

Bondi Beach closes after crowds defy virus rules

Bondi Beach closes after crowds defy virus rules

Bondi Beach closes after crowds defy virus rules

Australian officials closed Sydney&apos;s iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders.

Ciara Lee reports

