US To Remove Migrants Crossing Borders Illegally

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will return migrants trying to cross the border illegally.

According to Reuters, the U.S. is closing Canadian and Mexican borders to “non-essential” travel.

Trump said the U.S. and Mexico would work together to keep commerce moving as much as possible across the border.

The president said migrants crossing the border threaten to make the coronavirus outbreak worse.

The U.S. faces 12,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and at least 207 deaths.

