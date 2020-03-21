Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Looking to keep your distance during a dog walk, how about a costume?

Looking to keep your distance during a dog walk, how about a costume?

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Looking to keep your distance during a dog walk, how about a costume?
This dog-walker practiced social-distancing by walking in a T-rex costume.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FackrellRobin

Robin Fackrell RT @DrEmHenderson: A cheery cheerio from the @TeamWaterhouse1 drs looking after #COVID19 patients @RUHBath. Please stay at home, stay isol… 1 hour ago

OsbertL

Osbert Lancaster @KateForbesMSP This needs explicit government advice or instruction. Looking at the guidance for social distancing… https://t.co/ESKM3BjlDM 1 hour ago

beardmachinetv

Tom No one probably needs to read this, but just because you need to socially distance yourself or self isolate, do you… https://t.co/8O5wOlRjuB 2 hours ago

BiancaBarham

Bianca Lee Noel-Barham RT @BargainBooksSA: Looking for ideas for what to do while social distancing? Check out our latest blog for some top tips. https://t.co/Q… 2 hours ago

DjCormac

Cormac the Archaeologist RT @GallagherSligo: Self-isolating with a view. Nearest person, 2km away... Apart from the husband! Looking westward towards Knocknarea and… 3 hours ago

VASchlesinger

Victoria Schlesinger RT @BayNature: Whether you're looking for a mental escape into local nature or ideas for places to hike where you can keep your distance fr… 3 hours ago

BayNature

Bay Nature magazine Whether you're looking for a mental escape into local nature or ideas for places to hike where you can keep your di… https://t.co/mniIqBvTG0 4 hours ago

pilargargo

Pilar Garcia-Gomez It's hard (if not impossible) for kids to play together and keep 1.5m distance. Just looking at park right now. The… https://t.co/Pc6mGWYnNo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.