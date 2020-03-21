Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

According to CNN, Rogers died Friday night from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.

Rogers' publicist said Kenny Rogers' songs 'endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.'

Country Music has lost the great Kenny Rogers, who has forever left a mark on Country Music's history.

Statement Country Music Association Rogers' family plans a small, private service out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the family plans to have a public celebration of Rogers' life at a later date.