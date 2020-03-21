megan hometown hero emt

Tonight ten?

Health care workers are on the frontlines fighting the spread against covi?19.

While people are isolated at home?

First responders are staying busy at work.

Megan diventi reports.

"were all doing this for a reason i mean were all trying to help someone else out."

It's a time many of us are trying to find a new norma?

People all across the countr?

Isolated in their homes as covi?19 continues to impact more and more communities.

But for frontline caregiver?

This isn't an option.

"alot of part time crew will come in and help alo?

Especially now with whats going o?but usually its a 12 hour shift.

Amr paramedic scott hedrick has been helping others for more than 2 decade?but recently the job has become a bit toughe?

"it's been a little more hecti?

Everybody is more on edge now with whats going on s?keeping yourself clean and your truck clean and watching out for potential harm."

Hendrick says when it comes to making run?

Procedure has changed slightl?amid the pandemi?

"a little bit more detailed question?

Kind of more concerning how theyre feeling and what they may have been around."

Overal?

Hedrick says he continues on with the jo?

Within the last yea?

Scott has worked more than 13 hundred run?

Just recently he received honors as a star of life for his exceptional patient care and commitment during his caree?

"that im able to help somebody when they're at their wors?an individual or crew thats able to see past the dramatic scene and to take care of them the way their family would want them taken care of."

Day by da?

Scott continues to ensure those in our community are taken care o?

Making him this weeks hometown hero "im proud of what i d?

Leader."

In evansvill?

M?44news.

