Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81

Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dovehuntley1

Dove Huntley RT @love4thegameAK: Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81. Rest in peace.. 🙏🏼🇺🇸 https://t.co/OLOecQgLbp 8 seconds ago

AmazonFoxx

AFX 💃🏾💋 RT @goldenglobes: Kenny Rogers, an icon of country music and a Golden Globe nominee, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by… 27 seconds ago

vintagejunkfm

Bobbi J RT @CMT: Tonight at 9/8c on @CMT we will pay tribute to the life of a country music icon with the special, CMT Remembers: Kenny Rogers. htt… 1 minute ago

sfpincchicago

Shadow Fire Promotions, Inc. Farewell to country music icon Kenny Rogers, who passed March 20, 2020, at age 81. Although he didn't write his big… https://t.co/4RbeN5lTM4 1 minute ago

bondnbond3007

Nancy Bond RT @RealMattCouch: COUNTRY MUSIC ICON KENNY ROGERS PASSES AWAY AT 81 https://t.co/M0HmyQXNZK https://t.co/MYGAmBjz8E 1 minute ago

LivingInA_Cloud

✨Almita✨ RT @RODEOHOUSTON: We are saddened to hear of the passing of country music icon Kenny Rogers. In eight years, Kenny performed 13 times at th… 2 minutes ago

thelupeymom

The Lupey Mom RT @TheJustinFabus: Rest In Peace Kenny Rogers. A true Country music legend and icon. https://t.co/YUwyb4ZJAO 2 minutes ago

kellgren_bo

Bo Kellgren RT @209ACEMAGA45: SHEEPDOGS, Country Music LEGEND Icon Kenny Rogers Dies at 81 😭COMMENT PLZ 😭209ACEMAGA45 https://t.co/lw4AZYJCQu via @var… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.