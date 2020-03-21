Disabled veteran discovers a unique hobby to help him practice social distancing now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:43s - Published Disabled veteran discovers a unique hobby to help him practice social distancing Bradley Knickel is a disabled U.S. Navy veteran who has a unique hobby, during this new era of social distancing Knickel has spent hours building his own gold mining equipment out of his own garage. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this