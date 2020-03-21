To the "new normal."

Elana matyas is happy to spend more time with her family over summit middle school's extended break.

But she already misses her friends.

Elena matyas//summit middle school "so me and my friends, we're really close.

And not having that face to face communication, it's been kind of heard on everyone."

She and her friends are practicing social distancing, but they still connect using their computers or phonesnot all of her classmates can do that though.stephanny smith//acpl community engagement"computer access, wifi access.

Things that are really important at this time."in order to do work "online," you actually have to have some type of internet connection.

Some students don't even have a computer at home.stephanny smith//acpl community engagement "that is one of the things that made our decision that much harder.

Because we knew people would turn to us for those things."

The allen county public library is one of the main hubs for families to use computers.outside of school.

The library is the only option for some students.mike wilson//comcast pr director indiana "we want people to have that connection."

Thankfully, companies are stepping up to help.comcast telecommunications is offering two months of free internet service to students and customers who qualify.

Mike wilson//comcast pr director indiana "...heartening to hear.

Because these are people who weren't connected before that are connected again."

Classmates like elana encourage each other to make this difficult time a little more bearable.elena matyas//summit middle school "try to make the best of the situation.

I know it's hard.

But try to enjoy themselves and try to make the best of it."she recently made a youtube video urging all of her peers to take their current situation "day by day."

Mike wilson//comcast pr director indiana "let's make sure we are staying connected to one another because that is our lifeline to the rest of society when we're isolated from it.

And we can all feel a little bit better just knowing that other people are out there and that we're communicating."in fort wayne...