Salons staying open

Has the story.

In this stressful tiime -- queens nail salon owner rosy doan wants to make things a little more glamourous for her clients.

"besides a free mask and sanitizer, we have a free glass of wine for all moms and teachers.

Anybody that walks into my door talking that is stressed out or panicking about not finding toilet paper for their kid, come on in...i'll pour you a glass of wine and tell you how to take care of your kid with no toilet paper."

Taliana hernandez from beyond brows says beauty is critical to overall health "the most important thing is when you look good you feel good."

Salons in indiana are allowed to remain open.

We talked to some who closed -- not wanting to take a chance ith covid-19.

Doan says she's taking extra precautions to make sure clients are beautiful -- and safe.

"our techs wear gloves while they perform and they wash their hands before and after.

I also want to protect the customer by providing free masks at both locations."

Hernandez says they're sanitizing everything.

"nobody wants to stay home and look crazy during the quarantine, that's why we're taking extra measures to offer the services.

Doan says it's business as usual -- for now.

"we are open as long as the city allows us to.

Any news that comes out and the government requests us to close for others safety, then i will do it with all my heart."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news