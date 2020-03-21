Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salons staying open

Salons staying open

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Salons staying open
Not all salons are closing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Salons staying open

Has the story.

In this stressful tiime -- queens nail salon owner rosy doan wants to make things a little more glamourous for her clients.

"besides a free mask and sanitizer, we have a free glass of wine for all moms and teachers.

Anybody that walks into my door talking that is stressed out or panicking about not finding toilet paper for their kid, come on in...i'll pour you a glass of wine and tell you how to take care of your kid with no toilet paper."

Taliana hernandez from beyond brows says beauty is critical to overall health "the most important thing is when you look good you feel good."

Salons in indiana are allowed to remain open.

We talked to some who closed -- not wanting to take a chance ith covid-19.

Doan says she's taking extra precautions to make sure clients are beautiful -- and safe.

"our techs wear gloves while they perform and they wash their hands before and after.

I also want to protect the customer by providing free masks at both locations."

Hernandez says they're sanitizing everything.

"nobody wants to stay home and look crazy during the quarantine, that's why we're taking extra measures to offer the services.

Doan says it's business as usual -- for now.

"we are open as long as the city allows us to.

Any news that comes out and the government requests us to close for others safety, then i will do it with all my heart."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hairbylauramcke

Laura (Mckechnie) Watts-Webster @mouthwaite I stopped working, I'm a self employed hair stylist I'm not earning any money, I'm staying at home and… https://t.co/FLRu2N9X1i 2 minutes ago

NevilleVienna

vienna neville @NicolaSturgeon @scotgov confirm that all beauty salons, lash techs, nail techs, hairdressers, barbers are to close… https://t.co/MvS7ldG0dA 20 minutes ago

ChloeBrines

Chloe McKim @NicolaSturgeon @scotgov I'm shocked that nail salons aren't being forced to shut the majority of them are shutting… https://t.co/W1LM3n1XWI 52 minutes ago

sonjasays

Sonja Shin RT @rajmathai: JUST IN: Crackdown in biggest city in Bay Area. #SanJose Police Chief says 56 warnings issued for non-essential businesses s… 3 hours ago

jrasmussbbn

Revolving tweeter handle @75toRupp @BrandoAKing @WalkingTrojen I’m 20 minutes from Atlanta. That is not what it is like. Trust me. GA is… https://t.co/hCO4jGrfN6 4 hours ago

jagfit

John Aguirre RT @losonews: @realDonaldTrump @aloverofblue @SBAgov Restaurants, barber shops and salons are having a tough time staying open 5 hours ago

losonews

Lowcountry Source @realDonaldTrump @aloverofblue @SBAgov Restaurants, barber shops and salons are having a tough time staying open 6 hours ago

yeeyee187

marrYEEd In a neighboring very wealthy town (, CEOs, etc) the cops had to physically take down basketball hoops bc of teens… https://t.co/FWerTCCe1v 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.