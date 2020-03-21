Coronavirus Latest: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Orders All Residents To Stay At Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic



Tweets about this 🚩 जय हिन्द🚩जय गणेश💯FB #coronaupdates Gov. Phil Murphy: 🔴4 More NJ Coronavirus Deaths🔴 318 New Cases WATCH: Cases and deaths from the… https://t.co/BQ9YIK5uiU 33 minutes ago weed bae🧚🏽‍♀️ RT @WAVY_News: JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to sign an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until fu… 2 hours ago Linda Manfield. (Lin) RT @CBSPhilly: LATEST: Gov. Phil Murphy orders residents to stay at home, bans all gatherings and ordered all non-essential businesses to c… 2 hours ago WAVY TV 10 JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to sign an executive order telling all residents to stay at home… https://t.co/ETZBB3mNFK 3 hours ago Angel Sams RT @NBCPhiladelphia: WATCH LIVE: After vowing “aggressive” action to slow the outbreak, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is detailing his latest… 3 hours ago