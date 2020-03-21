Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Five Pittsburgh Firefighters In Self-Isolation

Five Pittsburgh Firefighters In Self-Isolation

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Five Pittsburgh Firefighters In Self-Isolation

Five Pittsburgh Firefighters In Self-Isolation

According to City of Pittsburgh officials, five Pittsburgh Firefighters are now in self-isolation because three of them traveled outside of the country and one of them is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

burghline

BURGHline.com Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Five Firefighters In Self Isolati.. https://t.co/aO1TXeArrs https://t.co/EXtyL0SxEO 2 hours ago

MaryOursWX

Mary Ours RT @KDKA: THE LATEST: Five Pittsburgh firefighters are in self-isolation, according to officials. One of the firefighters is reportedly exh… 3 hours ago

Ureportwithmsj

Ms. J Five Pittsburgh firefighters are in self-isolation, according to officials. https://t.co/mIH0MzzVqz 4 hours ago

pghguyinva

Stay the F#$% home Stop the spread RT @WTAE: Five Pittsburgh firefighters in self-isolation; one with symptoms https://t.co/3TmtEqw1Pp 4 hours ago

karabinos_anne

Middleclassy American RT @VSNPenn: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Five Firefighters In Self Isolation https://t.co/MkMbTCfh6h 4 hours ago

ShelbyCassesse

Shelby Cassesse RT @MeghanKDKA: #BREAKING: 5 firefighters are in self-isolation. 1 is because of symptoms and 3 are because of travel outside of the countr… 4 hours ago

astockeyWTAE

Andrew Stockey Officials said the firefighters have not been tested for COVID-19 #wtae https://t.co/Wd09xJSrCn 4 hours ago

WTAE

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh Five Pittsburgh firefighters in self-isolation; one with symptoms https://t.co/3TmtEqw1Pp 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.