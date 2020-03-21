BURGHline.com Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Five Firefighters In Self Isolati.. https://t.co/aO1TXeArrs https://t.co/EXtyL0SxEO 2 hours ago

Mary Ours RT @KDKA: THE LATEST: Five Pittsburgh firefighters are in self-isolation, according to officials. One of the firefighters is reportedly exh… 3 hours ago

Ms. J Five Pittsburgh firefighters are in self-isolation, according to officials. https://t.co/mIH0MzzVqz 4 hours ago

Stay the F#$% home Stop the spread RT @WTAE: Five Pittsburgh firefighters in self-isolation; one with symptoms https://t.co/3TmtEqw1Pp 4 hours ago

Middleclassy American RT @VSNPenn: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Five Firefighters In Self Isolation https://t.co/MkMbTCfh6h 4 hours ago

Shelby Cassesse RT @MeghanKDKA: #BREAKING: 5 firefighters are in self-isolation. 1 is because of symptoms and 3 are because of travel outside of the countr… 4 hours ago

Andrew Stockey Officials said the firefighters have not been tested for COVID-19 #wtae https://t.co/Wd09xJSrCn 4 hours ago