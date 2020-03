Video: Temperatures continue to drop, setting up chance for snow now < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:38s - Published Video: Temperatures continue to drop, setting up chance for snow After a weekend that featured 60-degree weather, most of us could see snow at some point on Monday. 0

Video: Temperatures continue to drop, setting up chance for snow BY THEN, WE MIGHT BE LOOKING ATSNOW.CLEAR SKIES OUT THERE, ANDOVERNIGHT, TEMPERATURES DROPINTO THE 20'S.SOME SPOTS TO THE NORTHWESTCOULD DROP INTO THE TEENS.THIS IS COLD STUFF.THAT'S WHY IT IS SETTING US UPFOR SNOW ON MONDAY.OVER THE CAPE TONIGHT,TEMPERATURES HERE WILL EVEN DROPBELOW FREEZING.TOMORROW, COLD SUNSHINE IN THEMORNING, SUNNY SKIES FOR MENDE.A LITTLE WARMER INLAND THAN ATTHE COAST.BOSTON, ABOUT 38, BUT INLAND,ABOUT MID 40'S.THE NEXT 24 HOURS, THETEMPERATURES GO DOWN AND ITSTAYS DOWN TONIGHT.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, NOT MUCHGOING ON, YOU WAKE UP TOMORROWMORNING AT 8:00 A.M. AND THESEARE YOUR TEMPERATURES.THROUGH THE DAY, THEY TRY TORECOVER, BUT AT THE COAST,COOLER THAN INLAND.WE WILL WAIT FOR THIS SYSTEM TOCOME IN ON MONDAY.THIS IS WHERE IT IS AT RIGHTNOW.A LONG WAY TO GO.THE COOL AIR WILL BE IN PLACETOMORROW WITH LOTS OF SUNSHINE.THEN WE SEE THE SYSTEM LIFTINGNORTHWARD.AS IT COMES IN, INITIALLY ITLOOKS LIKE SNOW, ESPECIALLY TOTHE NORTH AND WEST.THE COLDEST AIR THERE HAS THELONGEST OPPORTUNITY DID --OPPORTUNITY TO HANG AROUND.THIS TRACKS OFFSHORE, IT WILLTAP INTO COLD AIR AND BRING DOWNJUST ENOUGH TO KEEP GOING ASSNOW.THAT'S WHY THE HEAVIEST SNOWTOTALS WILL BE INLAND.AS YOU GET CLOSER TO THE COASTAND THE STORM, YOU GET MORE WARMAIR.I THINK IN BOSTON, A COATING TOAN INCH IS THE BEST WE WILL GET.TO THE NORTH AND WEST, THAT'SWHERE HEAVIER TOTALS WILL BEVIEWED MOST OF THIS WILL BE ONGRASS YEAR AREAS, BUT THERECOULD -- ON GRASSY AREAS.THIS WILL BE OVER AT ABOUT 2:00IN THE MORNING.THIS IS 5:00 ON MONDAY.HERE COMES THE RAIN LINE.THIS WHOLE THING KICKS OUT BYEARLY TUESDAY MORNING.JUST OF THE ACTIVITY IS OVERWITH BY 1:00, 2:00 IN THEMORNING.HERE IS HOW IT BREAKS DOWN THENEXT SEVEN DAYS.TOMORROW, LOTS OF SUNSHINE.MONDAY IS AN IMPACT WEATHER DAYBECAUSE OF EVERYTHING HAPPENING.IT WILL LINGER THROUGH EARLYTUESDAY MORNING.LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON, THERECOULD BE SOME CLEARING AND WEPOP UP TO 50 DEGREES.A LOT OF IT WILL MELT QUICKLY.WEDNESDAY IS QUIET, BUT LATE INTHE DAY, WE COULD SEE A WINTRYMIX THAT CLEARS OUT THURSDAYAFTERNOON.FRIDAY, NOT TOO MUCH.A BIG GAP UNTIL SATURDAY NIGHT,WHEN WE SEE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITYFOR LIGHT RAIN.THE SUNNIEST DAY OF THE NEXTSEVEN IS TOMORROW.IT WILL COOL BUT SUNNY, ANDAN





