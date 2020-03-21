Church hosts blood drive

Global  

The need for blood donations is great right now.

And... as we've reported... experts say it is safe to donate.

Members of one church in linton volunteered their time and blood this morning to help others.

More than 40-people signed up to give blood at saron united church of christ.

For safety... no "walk-ins" were allowed.

Everyone had to sign up online.

This way people could practice what they preach... like social distancing.

Those behind this effort say donations benefit everyone.

:18:16:08 - :30 jeff fulk, saron united church of christ associate pastor in linton, says "you still have cancer patients, you have people that are in accidents.

The demand for blood is always there.

This is one way that we can help and i know in the next few weeks they'll be more places set up to donate blood so if you're able i encourage you to get out there and this is one thing we can do."

Those 60 and those 60 and over were encouraged to stay home instead of




