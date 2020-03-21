Global  

168 new coronavirus cases reported in Illinois

State health officials are confirming 168 new coronavirus cases in Illinois.
The last 24-hours.

In illinois... state health officials are confirming 168 new coronavirus cases.

Another cook county patient has also died.

There are now 753 total cases in illinois.

So far there is only one local case




