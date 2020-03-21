Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento

Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:54s - Published < > Embed
Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento

Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento

Este aislamiento finalizará el martes a las 4:00 am y según el presidente Iván Duque desde ese mismo martes 24 de marzo a las 23:59 horas hasta el lunes 13 de abril a las 0:00 horas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.