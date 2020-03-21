Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 07:54s - Published Así se ve Bucaramanga desde el aire durante su primer día de aislamiento Este aislamiento finalizará el martes a las 4:00 am y según el presidente Iván Duque desde ese mismo martes 24 de marzo a las 23:59 horas hasta el lunes 13 de abril a las 0:00 horas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this