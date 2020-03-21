Global  

Kayak launch open for public use

Be brought to your car and loaded for you.

Work is finally finished on a kayak launch in vigo county.

The dewey point kayak launch is now open for public use.

The plan was to have a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone... but for the safety of the community... those plans have changed.

Those at the parks department say they hope this addition encourages people to get outdoors and connect with nature.

Launch sites will follow at fowler and hawthorn parks.

The parks department will be offering kayak rentals




