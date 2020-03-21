Global  

Pence, his wife will be tested for coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and his wife will be tested for the coronavirus later in the day after a member of his staff tested positive.

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYING: "I am pleased to report that he is doing well, he had mild cold-like symptoms for about a day and half, has not been to the White House since Monday.

Neither the president nor I had direct contact with that staff person.

We worked immediately with the White House physician and the CDC, we've done all contact tracing.

And while the White House doctors indicated that they have no reason to believe that I was exposed and no reason to believe that I was tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as a leader of the coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon." During Saturday's task force briefing, a reporter asked President Trump if he planned to get tested again along with Pence.

Reporter: "You heard from the vice president that he's going to be tested.

Have you taken a test since last Saturday?" (SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "I just took one.

I feel great, I hope I look good..I just took one test." Trump's doctor last week said the president tested negative for the coronavirus after dining with a Brazilian delegation that included at least one member who later tested positive.




