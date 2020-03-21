Global  

Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Bucs

Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Bucs

Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Bucs

ESPN 106.3's Paxton Boyd speaks with Tom Brady's former teammate, Darius Butler, about the NFL legend signing with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Tweets about this

red__RD

r*bbr*d RT @CBSNews: Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patrio… 2 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New Eng… https://t.co/eqBNBIplSu 6 minutes ago

heraldsunsport

Herald Sun Sport Tom Brady may be the NFL’s GOAT but fans have taken aim at him after he officially signed on the dotted line: https://t.co/Iz9YtTdhbW 18 minutes ago

PrestonRisner

Preston Risner RT @BradleyDowell: Texans: *make worst trade of all time* Tom Brady: *signs with Tampa* No one: No one: Absolutely no one: Philip Rive… 2 hours ago

daddyshangout

Travis Williams Tom Brady Officially Signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/xzjzduR479 2 hours ago

JasonBaneBWE

Jason Bane RT @Plowtalk1: Good Saturday to you all! Apologies for the tardiness of this episode, nonetheless, thank you for listening! #agriculture #N… 3 hours ago

aioglobalnews

Aioglobalnews Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a deal worth $50million’ after leaving New England Patriots… https://t.co/onL5spIym0 3 hours ago

StMarthasTable

John W. Davison RT @starsandstripes: Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is emar… 3 hours ago

