Healthcare workers grapple with shortage of protective equipment during COVID-19 outbreak

MANY HOSPITALS AROUND THECOUNTRY ARE IN NEED OF MORETHAN JUST SUPPLIES... THEYALSO NEED MORE DOCTORS ANDNURSES.

TONY ATKINS LOOKS ATWHAT WE'RE DOING HERE LOCALLYTO RECRUIT THEM.NEARLY A WEEK INTO STATEWIDESCHOOL CLOSINGS AND RESTAURANTSHUTDOWNS -- COVID-19'S IMPACTIN WISCONSIN IS FELT.

NEARLYANY INDUSTRY YOU CAN THINK OFIS IMPACTED.

PERHAPS NONE MORETHAN THE MEDICAL FIELD WHICHBRACES FOR MORE COVID-19PATIENTS."This is a little bitmore intimidating for a numberof reasons.

We don't reallyknow how big it will play outin Wisconsin in terms of howbig the surge will be." MARKKAUFMAN IS THE CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER FOR THE WISCONSINHOSPITAL ASSOCIATION.

HE SAYSONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGESHOSPITALS COULD FACE ISKEEPING ITS WORKFORCES HEALTHY."The infection rate forhealthcare workers has beenabout 10 percent and if therereally a wave of patients,that is one of the biggestconcerns.

Having a healthcareworkforce available." HE SAYSHOSPITALS ARE FINDING NEW WAYSTO MAKE SURE WORKFORCE NUMBERSARE SUFFICENT AT SUCH ANUNPRECEDENTED TIME.

"We arelooking into retiredphysicians, nurses extensionsof licenses.

Expediting crossstate licensing for people whowant to come and join theworkforce." KAUFMAN SAYS NOW,HOSPITALS HAVE A ENOUGH I-C-UBEDS, AND VENTILATORS -- BUTNURSES AND DOCTORS REMAIN INNEED.- "Hospitals and theirstaff are coping with ashortage of personal,protective equipment." AND ASCOVID-19 CONTINUES ITS SPREAD,KAUFMAN SAYS - IT'S UNCLEARWHAT IMPACT IT WILL HAVE INTHE LONGRUN.

"It's reallyhard trying to predict what'sgoing to happen later in 2020when we have to figure outwhat's going to happen in thenext 2,4 or 6 weeks." INMILWAUKEE, TONY ATKINS TMJ4NEWS.