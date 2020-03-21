Governor tate reeves has ordered mississippi schools to close until april 17th.

For some students, they depend on schools for daily meals.

That's why many schools are coming together to ensure that families have meals until class is back in session.

Our deandria turner is in oxford and has more on the story.

Prepping sandwiches putting together to-lunches and making sure everyone gets fed the seats of the cafeteria at may be empty, but the kitchen isn't.

, "it feels great to help parents that can't afford to give their children breakfast or lunch or just need a meal period."

Cafeteria workers or lunch ladies, as they are sometimes called like cindy mcglown gets to work around 6 a-m and doesn't leave until 2:30 in the afternoon.

"we gotta do what we gotta do to feed the kids," the oxford school district has six locations set up around the community for kids and their parents to grab a lunch superintendent brian harvey says this was an opportunity to extend their summer meals program "we've got students who are out of school.

We already had the staffing available and we saw this just as a natural extension of where we are with this virus.

The first day they gave away more than 700 meals.

He believes that as word gets out they will be able to help more families "we're looking at, do we have these locations in the right spot?

Do we need to move them around?

Do we need to add, and our staff is ready to do whatever is necessary."

What's necessary to keep the community together packing one meal at a time.

"that's our job.

We love and i'm glad to be here to do it" osd will provide