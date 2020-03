Heartland Hope Mission offers drive-thru pantry due to COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:37s - Published Heartland Hope Mission offers drive-thru pantry due to COVID-19 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heartland Hope Mission offers drive-thru pantry due to COVID-19 RETAIL SHOPPING ISNOT A BIG CONCERN.RIGHT NOW...THEY'RESCRAMBLING TOFIND THEIR NEXTMEAL.HEARTLAND ------HOPE MISSIONPROVIDES FOOD FORFAMILIES IN NEED ...BUT DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS ..THEY'VE BEENFORCED TO ALTERTHE WAY PEOPLECAN SHOP FORFOOD.SYDNEY GRAY JOINSUS WITH MORE ONHOW THEY'RETRYING TO HELP:04:04:16-04:04:22"THIS IS A CRISISSITUATION AND ONEOF THE GREATTHINGS ABOUTNEBRASKANS IS WEHELP EACH OTHER."ONE OF THE STATE'SLARGEST FOODPANTRIES ISALTERING THE WAYIT SERVES PEOPLE.HEARTLAND HOPEMISSION SWITCHEDTO A DRIVE THRUFOOD PANTRY INRESPONSE TOCOVID-19.:04:01:36-:04:01:52"THERE ARE SOMANY FAMILIES HAVETHEIR KIDS AT HOMEUNNEXPECTEDLYAND THEY'RE TRYINGTO PROVIDE FORTHEIR KID--WE ALSOHAVE A LOT OFELDERLY CLIENTSWHO ARE BEINGADVISED NOT TO GOOUT SO THEYREALLY DONT' HAVEA WAY TO GETACCESS TO THOSEVERY NEEDED FOODSERVICES."C-E-O- CHELSEASALIFOU SAYSWITHOUTVOLUNTEERS ...IT WOULD BEDIFFICULT TO SERVETHE THOUSANDS OFPEOPLE NEED.:04:03:09-:04:03:17"IT'S BEEN VERYCHALLENGINGBECAUSE WE'RESERVING TRIPLE THENUMBER OF PEOPLEWITH A LOT LESSVOLUNTEERS ANDWE NEED A LOT OFVOLUNTEERS STILL."SALIFOU SAYS THEYNEED PEOPLE ...LIKE MARGARETKEITH ...WHO'S BEENVOLUNTEERING ATTHE PANTRY FORABOUT A YEAR.:04:14:21-:04:14:34"EVERYBODY HAS TOTHINK DIFFERENTLYATLEAST FOR THETIME PERIOD ..I THINK THE NUMBERONE RULE FOR ALLOF US IS BEFLEXIBLE BECAUSETHINGS ARE NOT THESAME AND THINGSARE CHANGING BYTHE MINUTE NOTTHE DAY, NOT THEMONTH, THEY'RECHANGING ALL THETIME."KEITH SAYS ...WHILE TIMES AREHARD, SHE BELEIVESOUR COUNTRY CANGET THROUGH IT.:04:15:34-:04:15:48"MY PARENTSGENERATION INWWII--THEYRATIONED, THEYLIVED THROUGHLOTS OF THINGS ANDMY GENERATION--I'M66--WE HAVEN'T --WE'VE HAD ITPRETTY EASY--WEHAVEN'T HAD TOSACRIFICE A LOTWELL NOW IT'STIME.":04:06:55-:04:07:05"WE SHOULD HAVEMORE PEOPLEDOING THISBECAUSE IT IS A BIGDEAL ...THERE'S NOBUTS ABOUT IT ..EVERYONE HERENEEDS HELP."PANTRY LEADERSSAY THEY SAWNEARLY 13-HUNDREDPEOPLE ONSATURDAY MORNINGALONE.:04:04:30-:04:04:44 "ATTHIS TIME ..IT COULD BE ANYONETHAT NEEDS HELP ..YOUR NEIGHBOR, ITCOULD BE YOU ANDIT'S FINE TO COMEAND GET HELPBECAUSE NO ONEPLANNED ON THIS ..NO ONE KNEW THISWAS COMING AND SO..COME AND GET THEFOOD ANDRESOURCES THATYOU NEED BECAUSEYOUR FAMILY NEEDSACCESS TO FOOD."FOR THOSE WHOCAN DONATE....SHE SAYS THEPANTRY NEEDSMORE CEREAL,PASTA AND MILK.IN SOUTH OMAHASYDNEY GRAY 3NEWS NOW..THE PANTRY WILL BEOPEN EVERYTUESDAY EVENING ...THURSDAYAFTERNOON ANDSATURDAY MORNINGAT ITS SOUTHOMAHA LOCATION------ THE MILLARDLOCATION WILL BEOPEN THE SECONDSATURDAY AND LASTWEDNESDAY OFEVERY MONTH.WE'LL HAVE MOREINFO ABOUT THOSELOCATIONS ANDTIMES ON OURWEBPAGE...3 NEWS NOW DOTCOM.THE STRU





