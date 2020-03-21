Local hospitals implement restrictions to visitor policies as precautions during COVID-19 pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:31s - Published Local hospitals implement restrictions to visitor policies as precautions during COVID-19 pandemic Local hospitals in Northeast Ohio have implemented changes and restrictions to their visitor policies as another safety measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Erron Gomez RT @WEWS: Know these restrictions before you try to visit a family member or friend in the hospital. https://t.co/zxo4GzpwxP 1 day ago News 5 Cleveland Know these restrictions before you try to visit a family member or friend in the hospital. https://t.co/zxo4GzpwxP 1 day ago .c. RT @CTVKitchener: There are a number of new policies in place for visitors and patients in hospitals throughout Waterloo Region and Guelph… 4 days ago CTV Kitchener There are a number of new policies in place for visitors and patients in hospitals throughout Waterloo Region and G… https://t.co/P1tkp5WeXA 4 days ago Kevin Olivas RT @FOXNashville: UPDATE: Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes restricting visitation at facilities in Murfreesboro, Knoxville, Clarksville, and… 5 days ago FoxNashville UPDATE: Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes restricting visitation at facilities in Murfreesboro, Knoxville, Clarksvill… https://t.co/DaFzpBfHxd 5 days ago Kendra Phipps Kettering Health Network joins area hospitals in implementing visitor restrictions https://t.co/lE76Zzgu6S 6 days ago Richmond Register "The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority." | Local hospitals impleme… https://t.co/o3QcqMxEWZ 1 week ago