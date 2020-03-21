Apprentice to Murder Movie (1988) - Donald Sutherland, Chad Lowe, Mia Sara 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published Apprentice to Murder Movie (1988) - Donald Sutherland, Chad Lowe, Mia Sara Apprentice to Murder Movie Trailer HD (1988) - Plot synopsis: Fire-and-brimstone preacher sees Satan everywhere, trains gullible young boy to "detect" evil, and the two of them commit several murders in the name of Jesus. Based on a true story. Director: Ralph L. Thomas Writers: Wesley Moore, Allan Scott Stars: Donald Sutherland, Chad Lowe, Mia Sara 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this