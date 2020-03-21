Global  

Apprentice to Murder Movie (1988) - Donald Sutherland, Chad Lowe, Mia Sara

Apprentice to Murder Movie Trailer HD (1988) - Plot synopsis: Fire-and-brimstone preacher sees Satan everywhere, trains gullible young boy to "detect" evil, and the two of them commit several murders in the name of Jesus.

Based on a true story.

Director: Ralph L.

Thomas Writers: Wesley Moore, Allan Scott Stars: Donald Sutherland, Chad Lowe, Mia Sara

