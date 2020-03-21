Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers Movie (1988)

tyler @tatiscoven Sorority House Massacre, Slumber Party Massacre, Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers, and Prom Night (19… https://t.co/Cf2wCcCOEu 21 hours ago

Collateral Cinema Collateral Cinema Director’s Cut is out now, with our top 5 favorite #horror movie moments, and a #DVDReview of Sle… https://t.co/2PO4N4qGem 1 day ago

College Filmmakers RT @CCinemaPodcast: Welcome to the first episode of Collateral Cinema Director’s Cut! We list our top 5 favorite #horror movie moments, and… 2 days ago

Ryan L. Terry RT @CCinemaPodcast: Collateral Cinema Director’s Cut is out now, featuring our top 5 favorite #horror moments, and a #RandomReview of Sleep… 3 days ago

Michael P. Shipley Everybody's favorite transvestite serial killer Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers (1988) https://t.co/7mjMG3uQQF 3 days ago

Collateral Cinema Collateral Cinema Director’s Cut is out now, featuring our top 5 favorite #horror moments, and a #RandomReview of S… https://t.co/jTKrQeHXV9 3 days ago

John Marc Hughes Film 81 of 2020: SLEEPAWAY CAMP II: UNHAPPY CAMPERS. Quality 5.5/10 Entertainment 5.5/10. A belated sequel to the t… https://t.co/B3H3kU0ReY 4 days ago