Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers Movie (1988)

Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers Movie (1988)

Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers Movie (1988)

Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers Movie Trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: Angela, supposedly reformed and living under an assumed surname, is working at a summer camp.

However, when the campers start misbehaving, she soon reverts to her old ways.

Director: Michael A.

Simpson Writers: Fritz Gordon, Robert Hiltzik Stars: Pamela Springsteen, Renée Estevez, Tony Higgins Genre: Comedy, Horror

