Pence: Coronavirus Testing Ramping Up Across The Country

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s
Pence: Coronavirus Testing Ramping Up Across The Country

Pence: Coronavirus Testing Ramping Up Across The Country

Vice President Mike Pence says coronavirus testing is being ramped up nationwide, with more than 195,000 tests administered so far.

He said more than 19,000 have tested positive so far.

CBS News correspondent Michael George has the latest from New York where President Trump declared a disaster for the state

Tweets about this

DucVegso

Carrie Duc-Vegso Pence: Coronavirus Testing Ramping Up Across The Country https://t.co/Wk9WNy4sOv via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

MarkALieberman

Mark Lieberman RT @davidalim: Vice President Mike Pence says commercial labs are ramping up testing. That's true. But we still don't have enough tests f… 1 day ago

davidalim

David Lim Vice President Mike Pence says commercial labs are ramping up testing. That's true. But we still don't have enoug… https://t.co/h7hPzMxzFS 1 day ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe The new WH line is that the A people don’t need testing, even though they are ramping up testing. It is more politi… https://t.co/0iXGFUa0rt 4 days ago

lagloriacubano

Sandy Paws @Mike_Pence @VP @EsperDoD @POTUS @WhiteHouse DIY nasal swabs, drive-thrus and labs in overdrive: Americans are desp… https://t.co/pFIZLkb6jw 4 days ago

Philips_247

Duke_Kaboom $BDX POLEN: leading providers of med devices as well as collection products for testing of CV. We’re ramping up ou… https://t.co/h36cK8Mpc9 1 week ago

