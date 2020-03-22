Global  

Country Superstar Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Country Superstar Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Country Superstar Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Kenny Rogers, who embodied "The Gambler" persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81.

A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night

