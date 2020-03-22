Los vuelos nacionales se suspenderán durante la cuarentena 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:48s - Published Los vuelos nacionales se suspenderán durante la cuarentena Así lo reveló Ángela María Orozco, ministra de Transporte, durante una rueda de prensa en la que restringió que durante la cuarentena se restringirá todos los vuelos nacionales comerciales y el transporte particular local (carros, motos, bicicletas). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this