FDA Authorizes New Test That Could Detect Coronavirus In About 45 Minutes 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:13s - Published FDA Authorizes New Test That Could Detect Coronavirus In About 45 Minutes The US Food and Drug Administration announced it has authorized the use of the first rapid diagnostic test that could detect the novel coronavirus in approximately 45 minutes. 0

