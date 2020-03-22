Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:24s - Published < > Embed
National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Give Major Assist At Sacramento Food Bank

More than 4,000 National Guard soldiers have been deployed across the country.

In Sacramento, dozens of them were helping food banks distribute food.

Marlee Ginter tells us the soldiers are filling in for volunteers who have been sent home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RiseUpPeeps

Rosalie🌹 RT @AD1968F: More than 3,300 US National Guard soldiers deployed across 28 states as military expands role https://t.co/UqvGwe8ONn 9 minutes ago

AD1968F

Antoine D 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱🌹🇫🇷🏳️‍🌈🇲🇦 More than 3,300 US National Guard soldiers deployed across 28 states as military expands role https://t.co/UqvGwe8ONn 10 minutes ago

brokersofcrypto

brokersofcrypto RT @DailyMail: Sending in the troops: More than 3,300 National Guard soldiers are deployed across 28 states amid coronavirus outbreak https… 14 minutes ago

andeeo115

Andee❌ RT @DailyMail: National Guard deploys 3,300 soldiers across 28 states as military expands their role in coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/o… 15 minutes ago

suedlanc

SuziQ US National Guard deployed across 28 states as military expands role https://t.co/nLnpKiym3L via @MailOnline 17 minutes ago

drmabb62

Dr. Margaret Bradley Sending in the troops: More than 3,300 National Guard soldiers are deployed across 28 states and US Army Corps of E… https://t.co/BwgIqjr6fd 41 minutes ago

DrJBop

❌JBop ❌ US National Guard deployed across 28 states as military expands role https://t.co/cixLIPG3MB via @MailOnline 52 minutes ago

LillianOrlando4

Lillith 0802 More than 3,300 National Guard soldiers are deployed across 28 states and US Army Corps of Engineers work to conver… https://t.co/cusrFmYCcw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.