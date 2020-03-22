Global  

Coronavirus Latest: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents To Stay At Home, Closure Of All Nonessential Businesses

Coronavirus Latest: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Orders Residents To Stay At Home, Closure Of All Nonessential Businesses
Chantee Lans reports.
AliciaLisaGrag2

Alicia Lisa Gragg RT @WAVY_News: JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to sign an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until fu… 4 hours ago

Chris_Dreamer44

@Dreamer44 RT @CBSPhilly: LATEST: Gov. Phil Murphy orders residents to stay at home, bans all gatherings and ordered all non-essential businesses to c… 4 hours ago

WAVY_News

WAVY TV 10 JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to sign an executive order telling all residents to stay at home… https://t.co/ETZBB3mNFK 7 hours ago

AngelSams2

Angel Sams RT @NBCPhiladelphia: WATCH LIVE: After vowing “aggressive” action to slow the outbreak, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is detailing his latest… 7 hours ago

