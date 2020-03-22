Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GameStop remains open

GameStop remains open

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
GameStop remains open
GameStop remains open
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

GameStop remains open

Into april.

"gamestop" nationwide remain open this weekend.

2-new games got people in the door friday -- "animal crossing" and "doom."

Those at game stop say they've seen an increase in people buying games because they're looking for things to do during while in self-isolation.

News 10 caught up with staff at the store here in terre haute.

They say it's important to keep yourself busy while staying home.

"it's good to have these games and new games systems to entertain yourself for that period of time.

It definitley helps, especially with these two new games that just came out.

You can stick a lot of time into either of them."

Animal crossing new horizons... and doom eternal are still available for purchase now.

You can also buy them online for




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HiggsDS

Higgs .@GoGameXChange is officially worse than GameStop. Despite GameStop closing stores in response to the outbreak, GXC… https://t.co/bjTLUWQBl0 1 hour ago

Quarris123

Quarris @GameStop @gamestopcorp is remaining open as it claims to be *essential* retail. This is stupid. https://t.co/5WHGBEBkvW 6 hours ago

W_Meme_Com

wMeme.com - 🐸🐸🐸 GameStop Declares Itself “Essential Retail,” Remains Open During Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/6tHcVgY0rL https://t.co/RJCtWy4hZj 16 hours ago

JordanGenesis24

Jordan Genesis For real if GameStop remains open if state officials and your governor tells them no because they are non-essential… https://t.co/OMSkTia8E9 19 hours ago

theashleyjn

Ashley I was completely joking when I said this but apparantely Game Stop actually is endangering workers and defying orde… https://t.co/tMPJNSDh8F 22 hours ago

JohnSmy64672975

John Smythe @GlobalGraeme All EB Games in Canada are closing. Part timers will be laid off. The suspicion is that the managemen… https://t.co/zcu6WA4CKa 1 day ago

workers_web

Workers Web RT @NTXInno: We made it though another week, y'all: https://t.co/IEHBD4bUdt @scoopersoldiers profile; @Sparkyardfw offers outbreak services… 1 day ago

NTXInno

NTX Inno We made it though another week, y'all: https://t.co/IEHBD4bUdt @scoopersoldiers profile; @Sparkyardfw offers outbre… https://t.co/F1gUDcM88W 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.