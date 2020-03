Disabled veteran stays busy during social distancing now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:12s - Published One Boise veteran is using his time in self-isolation to work on new hobbies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Disabled veteran stays busy during social distancing THEIR SECONDEMPLOYEE TESTPOSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUSYESTERDAY DESPITEMEASURES THE V-AHAS IMPLEMENTED INAN EFFORT TO STOPTHE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SSTEVE DENTSHOWCASES HOW ADISABLED VETERANIS STAYING AWAYFROM THE V-A BYUSING TELEHEALTHAND STAYING BUSY INTHIS NEW WORLD OFSOCIAL DISTANCING.IT'S A GOOD TIME TOPERFECT A NEWHOBBY."HAVEN'T GOT A LOTOF GOLD YET BUT IHAVEN'T REALLYTRIED HARD ENOUGHBUT NOW THAT I HAVEALL MY EQUIPMENTWHERE I WANT ITNOW THE GOLDMINING EXPERIENCEIS A LITTLE BITEASIER."BRADLEY KNICKELBUILT HIS OWN GOLDMINING EQUIPMENT.WHICH KEEPS THISDISABLED VETERANBUSY AS HEPRACTICES SOCIALDISTANCING OUT OFHIS GARAGE."I'M NOT TOOCONCERNEDBECAUSE I PRETTYMUCH STAY AT HOMEBY MYSELF ANYWAY."AS FAR AS HEALTHCARE KNICKELDOESN'T PLAN ONVISITING THE VAANYTIME SOON."STICK TO MY HOBBY."IN FACT HIS NEXTAPPOINTMENT HASBEEN SET UPTHROUGHTELEHEALTH."WE HAVE THEBIGGESTTELEHEALTH MARKETIN THE ENTIRECOUNTRY."THE VA IS USINGTELEHEALTH TO LIMITTHE NUMBER OFVETERANS WHOPHYSICALLY NEED TOVISIT THE VA."SO LITTLEPROBLEMS CAN BETAKEN CARE OFUSING TELEHEALTH."THE VA HOPESTELEHEALTH WILLHELP SLOW THESPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS ANDTHEY ALSO ASK IFYOU'RE A VETERANWHO HAS SYMPTOMSTHEY WANT YOU TOCALL YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER ATTHE VA."WE DON'T WANTPEOPLE WHO DON'TFEEL WELL COMINGTO SEE US WE WANTTHEM TO TELL USHOW THEY FEEL WEWANT THEM TO GIVEUS INFORMATIONTHEN WE CANDETERMINE WHATTHE NEXT STEP IS INMANY CASES WETELL THEM LET'S USETELEHEALTH."SO BRADLEY KNICKELWILL CONTINUE TOAVOID MAKING TRIPSTO THE VA BECAUSEWHILE HE HAS GOLDFEVER."THIS YEAR I EXPECTTO GET A LOT MOREGOLD THAN I EVERHAVE."HE WANTS TO AVOIDCATCHING THECORONAVIRUS."DOING WHAT I'MSUPPOSED TO DO BYKEEPING CLEAN ANDWASHING MY HANDSEVERYBODY SHOULDBE PRETTY SAFE."STEVE DENT SIX ONYOUR SIDE.AS OF FRIDAY THEV-A HAS TESTED 1,192PEOPLE AT THEIRFACILITIES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY AND130 PEOPLE HAVETESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.THE BOISE V-A HAD





