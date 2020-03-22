Local farmers market taking extra steps to ensure public safety

Bluff, it was business as usual for randy zill.

Sot(randy zill, lives in red bluff): yeah this is more you know, not so overcrowded.

He opted to shop at his local farmers market to help out local businesses.

Sot: i shy away from big grocery stores with you know a lot of people involved in the stores.

It's better to be safe.

Because of the stay-at-home order, local honey vendor nina clifford was surprised to see a high turnout.

Sot(nina clifford, owner, hooker creek farm): people you know were keeping their distance a little bit, staying nice and patient, but it was nice to see a lot of people came out today to get what they needed.

Sot (jessica coombs, market manager): food production and food being available is considered vital right now and we felt more comfortable right now because we are an open-air market organizers taking extra precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environement.

Stand-up: some of the changes you can see here are the booths are more spaced out.

Also, there's gloves and hand sanitizer for people to use.

Sot(jessica coombs): the vendors went ahead and bagged, pre- bagged everything to keep it enclosed, anything that was possible&a lot of stuff they'll usually weigh separately.

Asking people to cover their mouth, all the normal stuff.

Coombs says the farmers market will continue to run every saturday.

Sot: we're going to keep monitoring like the cdc recommendation s and california's recommendation s, we don't want to go against anything like that but at this point we are advocating to keep it open.

At a time, when farmers markets are becoming an essential part to help sustain local businesses.

Sot: especially in a time like this, when you know, everyone is kind of feeling the pinch, coming down to your local farmers market is an amazing thing to stay local support local and know that you're eating healthy food that people put their heart and soul into the community.

Sot(randy zill, lives in red bluff): i think it's a safer environment& helping out these growers it's good for the economy.

The red bluff farmers market takens place