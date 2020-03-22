1,500+ TN physicians urge governor to order shelter-in-place now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:56s - Published 1,500+ TN physicians urge governor to order shelter-in-place More than 1,500 physicians from across the state - including heads of the major medical organizations - are pleading for Gov. Bill Lee to order Tennesseans to shelter in place in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1,500+ TN physicians urge governor to order shelter-in-place Emily: WE BEGIN WITH BREAKINGNEWS.AN URGENT CALL FOR MORE THAN1700 PHYSICIANS -- 1500PHYSICIANS ACROSS THE STATE ANDAN ORDER FROM THE GOVERN TOSHELTER IN PLACE IN RESPONSE TOTHE COVID-19.THE GOVERNOR SOUNDS THE ALARM.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jordan Scruggs URGENT: @todd_gardenhire, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians c… https://t.co/mlPjAhq7t1 16 seconds ago Jordan Scruggs URGENT: @ltgovmcnally, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians call… https://t.co/OkyvsghO32 50 seconds ago 💞~Holly~💞 RT @GreyBeard_Biker: This stuff is getting real. Shelter in place, really? I guess I’ll be riding around in circles in the driveway! - Not!… 53 seconds ago Jordan Scruggs URGENT: @GovBillLee, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians callin… https://t.co/YyMt03BIGB 1 minute ago Cindyscomet Biteme RT @NC5: "We are at a crossroads," Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonary specialist from Franklin, said in an exclusive interview with NewsChanne… 2 minutes ago Karen Kendall-Fite RT @jwftenn: URGENT: @ltgovmcnally, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians calling on you… 2 minutes ago Karen Kendall-Fite RT @jwftenn: URGENT: @GovBillLee, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians calling on you to… 2 minutes ago Karen Kendall-Fite RT @jwftenn: URGENT: @SenJohnson, will TN blood be on your hands or will you ACT in response to these 1,500 TN physicians calling on you to… 2 minutes ago