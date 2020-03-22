1,500+ TN physicians urge governor to order shelter-in-place

Global  

More than 1,500 physicians from across the state - including heads of the major medical organizations - are pleading for Gov.

Bill Lee to order Tennesseans to shelter in place in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily: WE BEGIN WITH BREAKINGNEWS.AN URGENT CALL FOR MORE THAN1700 PHYSICIANS -- 1500PHYSICIANS ACROSS THE STATE ANDAN ORDER FROM THE GOVERN TOSHELTER IN PLACE IN RESPONSE TOTHE COVID-19.THE GOVERNOR SOUNDS THE ALARM.




