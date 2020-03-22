Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:13s - Published Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19 A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife says they have both tested negative for the coronavirus. 0

