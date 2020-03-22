Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots

Fans busy during this abnormal lull of march sadness.

Former red bank and chattanooga defensive star keionta davis getting in on the action by resigning with the new england patriots this week.

The mocs all-american won super bowl 53 with the patriots in february 2019.

He was then put on the injured reserve list before the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, davis has been working to stay in shape, waiting for his chance to get back on the roster.

That chance came tuesday, when his agent got a call from the pats, wanting to re-sign him.

Davis says he didn't even have to think about it.

Keionta davis: "i've been there for the last three years now.

I love the coaches there.

I love the culture there.

I've learned the system very well.

Everything is already familiar.

It's about staying healthy, getting on the field, and executing now."

