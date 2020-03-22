Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots

Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots
Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former Moc Keionta Davis re-signs with Patriots

Fans busy during this abnormal lull of march sadness.

Former red bank and chattanooga defensive star keionta davis getting in on the action by resigning with the new england patriots this week.

The mocs all-american won super bowl 53 with the patriots in february 2019.

He was then put on the injured reserve list before the start of the 2019 season.

Since then, davis has been working to stay in shape, waiting for his chance to get back on the roster.

That chance came tuesday, when his agent got a call from the pats, wanting to re-sign him.

Davis says he didn't even have to think about it.

Keionta davis: "i've been there for the last three years now.

I love the coaches there.

I love the culture there.

I've learned the system very well.

Everything is already familiar.

It's about staying healthy, getting on the field, and executing now."

Tennessee titans




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.