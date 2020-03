Pancake Place staying afloat

KEEP THEM AFLOAT...SOME ARE STILLFINDING IT DIFFICULTTO PAY EMPLOYEESWHILE OPERSTINGWITH LIMITEDSERVICES.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY SHOWS USHOW A GREEN BAYDINER IS RUNNINGUNDERRESTRICTIONS.-PKG--NATS.ON A SATURDAYMORNING.

THEPANCAKE PLACE ISUSUALLY PACKEDFULL OF PEOPLENATSAS STAFF MEMBERSSERVE THEIRSIGNATURE GIANTPANCAKES.BUT THE INSIDETODAY WASPRACTTICALLY EMPTYNATSTHERESA BARLEMENTHAS TO TAKE ALLORDERS BY THEPHONE.NATSAND ALL ORDERSHAVE TO BE PLACED"TO GO"(TAKE SOT:"WE WERE NOTIFIEDIT WAS CARRY OUT OFDELIVERY SOTHANKFULLY WE DOBOTH."THE CORONAVIRUSSPREAD CAUSEDGOVERNOR EVERS TOFORCE ALL BAR ANDRESTAURANTS TOCLOSE.THE ONLY EXCEPTIONIS "TAKE OUT" ANDALTHOUGH THEPANCAKE PLACEHASN'T CLOSED IT'SDOORS .

IT STILL PUTTHEM IN A BIND(TAKE SOT:"I HAVE A STAFF OF 40AND I HAVE NEVERHAD TO LAY OFFSOMEONE BEFOREAND THE OTHER DAY IHAD TO LAY OFF 35."(TAKE STAND UP:"DUE TO THE COVID 19SPREAD THEPANCAKE PLACEDOESN'T WANTANYONE SITTINGINSIDE.

YOU CAN GOINSIDE TO PICK UPYOUR FOOD BUT IFYOU DON'T WANT ANYSPREAD OF GERMS'HEY THANK YOU' ..

AFRENDLY STAFFMEMBER WILL COMEOUT AND DELIVERYOUR FOOD."(TAKE SOT:"We are adjusting to ournew normal right now.

DESPITE THEMOFFERING A FULLMENU FOR TAKEOUT.NATSTHERE ARE ONLY TWOCHEFS BEHIND THECOUNTER.NATSSOMETHINGBARLEMENT HOPESDOESN'T LAST FOR ALONG TIME.SHE WANTS THECORONAVURS THREATTO PASS SO THINGSCAN RETURN TONORMAL.AND SHE HOPESPEOPLE IN GREEN BAYCAN CONTINUE TOSUPPORT SMALLBUSINESSES.(TAKE SOT:"The small mom and popstores could definitelyuse your support throughthis."In green bay ryan curryn-b-c 26.