Howley's restaurant distributes hundreds of free meals in West Palm Beach

COMMUNITY.

HOWLEY'S IN WESTPALM BEACH OPENED TODAY -- TOCOOK AND DISTRIBUTE HUNDREDSOF FREE MEALS.

THE RESTAURANTIS HELPING THOSE IN THEHOSPITALITY INDUSTRY WHO HAVELOST THEIR JOBS OR SEEN THEIRHOURS REDUCED.

THEY HOPE TOPROVIDE TWO THOUSAND FRESHMEALS PER DAY."TO SEE PEOPLE THAT AREN'TAFRAID, THAT ARE SHOWING UPWITH SMILES ON THEIR FACES, IFWE COULD HUG THEM WE WOULD,THATS THE HARD PART NOTHUGGING SOMEBODY, YOUKNOW..AND THATS A REASSURINGGESTURE THAT LOVE CREATED THEMA MEAL AND A SMILE AS WEDELIVERED IT AND EVERYTHINGSGOING TO BE OK" THEY WILL BEOPEN AGAIN TOMORROW.

THEY SAYTHE ONE THING THEY NEED ISCASH TO HELP PAY THOSE WHO AREPREPARING EVERYTHING.

THEYPLAN TO HAVE A WEBSITE ANDPAYPAL ACCOUNT RUNNING BYMONDAY.WPTV HAS LAUNCHED A