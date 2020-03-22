Global  

22 March Janta Curfew

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
0
Tweets about this

Mohitkhanna21

#BhulaDungaWithShehnaaz RT @lovelyy_aisha: #GoodMorning dears❣️ Have a #safe sunday❣️ Stay at home❣️ #CoronaChainScare #JantakaCurfew #BreakTheChain #JantaCurfewC… 20 seconds ago

ramesh70chennai

अब की बार; Curfew रविवार Ambedkar Ramanujar Ramesh This is how my sons decided to participate in #JantaCurfewMarch22 #JANTA_CURFEW_ON_22_MARCH . Reciting hymns from… https://t.co/L1bIHHbqJ5 26 seconds ago

FKhan5513

Farhaan Khan RT @themirchinews: Photo of #JantaCurfew Thank you everyone for participating in #JantaCurfewMarch22 #COVIDー19 ab nahi bachega #CoronaUpd… 44 seconds ago

Ibni_Adaam

Ibni Adam 🇮🇳 Kindly maintain your social distances. #JANTA_CURFEW_ON_22_MARCH #JanataCurfew #StayHomeStaySafe #JantaCurfewMarch22 https://t.co/SUuSNP1m8v 49 seconds ago

Ratan100800

रतन पटेल Traders support PM Modi's call for Janta curfew, announces Delhi trade bandh on March 22 https://t.co/3LinhyzFDj v… https://t.co/EV7fNnWaVx 1 minute ago

EncourageAAP

Srini RT @Reflectivediary: #IndiaFightsCorona through #JANTA_CURFEW_ON_22_MARCH In this video, me @ManuGulati11 & @AlokMishra1206 talk about sol… 1 minute ago

ArunVictorJoel

VictorJoel RT @dhimantbhatt: #RahulGandhi should come live on TV and address the nation as he advises govt all the time Now it's time he should answ… 2 minutes ago

Aaqib119s

Aaqib malik @ElaheHiptoola @asadowaisi @khanamirullah There is nothing wrong in following instructions...… https://t.co/PYaPgcwUp9 2 minutes ago

