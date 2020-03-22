Global  

National Guard to help stock Arizona grocery stores

National Guard to help stock Arizona grocery stores
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey calls Guard in to help Arizonans in need.
Tweets about this

Arizona_travels

Arizona Travel News National Guard to help stock Arizona grocery stores - ABC15 Arizona https://t.co/KLqbnQ69Mx 28 minutes ago

StanHorton4

Stan Horton I’ve heard Mississippi is or going to deploy the National Guard to help set up checkpoints to keep people home and… https://t.co/3e3OBGgxtN 2 hours ago

Iris10428

😎🌵AZ 🇺🇸🌊🌊 @MeghanMcCain @yashar Ducey shook every National Guard’s hand on tv the other day that are going to help stock groc… https://t.co/wW811vTZpR 4 hours ago

lulabelldesigns

Wonder Woman ❤️✌️💙✝️ RT @lulabelldesigns: When is the the National Guard coming into CA to help with our groceries, stock the shelves and stop the long food lin… 7 hours ago

Hiker_Mama

Angie Wesley @Yamiche @nathanielcline National Guard just showed up in my town to help grocers stock shelves 🤷🏻‍♀️ 14 hours ago

IndvSanJoseAdmn

Rebecca Elliot @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom Thank you for mobilizing the National Guard to help stock our much needed food banks. Your… https://t.co/0cnapiOTZF 16 hours ago

PatiM2

Pati M RT @madmu5icjunky: @ContagionTrack So, the National Guard has been dispatched to: Ensure food remains available without grocery riots & hel… 23 hours ago

madmu5icjunky

Matt Man @ContagionTrack So, the National Guard has been dispatched to: Ensure food remains available without grocery riots… https://t.co/yQxF5sAdXv 1 day ago

