Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825 now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published Italy coronavirus death toll rises by 793 to 4,825 The numbers include 546 new deaths in Italy's epicentre Lombardy region, as cities across the world are locked down. 0

