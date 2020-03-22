Our government and health officials are urging people to keep their social distance.

Action news now reporter brandon benitez shows us how people are working to make that happen: we've heard the term social distancing before but what does it exactly mean, well, it means staying away from highly populated area, maintaining a safe distance, preferrably about six feet, but that might be a little bit difficult so i recruited some help and we're going to test this bad boy out.

So this pole that i have with me right now, it's only ten feet wide so just imagine needing an extra foot on each side.

It kind of makes life a little bit more difficult when you're just roaming the streets like here in downtown chico whether you're going to the bank, grocery store, you're passing by people all the time making a life a lot harder.

I think people are just doing their best to use their best judgement.

Outside of that, as far as the ten foot rule, i think it's a bit unrealistic.

Keeping your distance when living everyday life can be next to impossible.

So while perfection may be unattainable, you can still be cautious.

It's in my mind.

Certainly with surfaces especially but yeah just being aware of where my hands have been, washing frequently, not directly breathing on people or letting people directly breathe on me so those are kind of the things i've been doing and keeping some distance.

And there you have, while baby steps might be the way to go here.

It's certainly is a lot more difficult.

And there you have, while baby steps might be the way to go here.

It's certainly is a lot more difficult.

A lot easier said than done but for now, staying socially distant, i'm brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on...