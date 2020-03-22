Global  

Hundreds of Australians flock to beach despite coronavirus fears

Hundreds of Australians flock to beach despite coronavirus fears

Hundreds of Australians flock to beach despite coronavirus fears

As much of the world goes into lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many Australians are still enjoying days at the beach.

Hundreds of Australians flock to beach despite coronavirus fears

As much of the world goes into lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, many Australians are still enjoying days at the beach.

This footage shows the scene at Avoca Beach in New South Wales on Sunday (March 22nd).

According to the filmer, lifeguards announced that there were fewer than 500 people at the beach meaning there was no need to clear the area.

According to the filmer, New South Wales will be in lockdown within 48 hours.




