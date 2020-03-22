Global  

Niagara Falls becomes "ghost town" due to coronavirus measures

Niagara Falls becomes 'ghost town' due to coronavirus measures

Niagara Falls becomes "ghost town" due to coronavirus measures

Niagara Falls in Canada became a ghost town on Saturday (March 21st) with not a single tourist today due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders by governments.

Niagara Falls in Canada became a ghost town on Saturday (March 21st) with not a single tourist today due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing orders by governments.

It is estimated that around 30 million people visit Niagara Falls each year.




