Soldiers battle to contain blaze tearing through forests in southern Thailand

Fire fighters were battling to contain a blaze which has destroyed 200 acres of National Park in southern Thailand.

The fire has broke out in the forest area that has been suffered from drought under the blistering sun for several days in Trang, southern Thailand.

It spread quickly and covered 200 acres in the Chao Mai National Park area, putting nearby towns and villages at risk.

Footage from Saturday (March 21st) morning shows the national park officer and locals were together trying to extinguish the fire.

Despite the fire being spread in the opposite direction of the locals, they also were affected by the thick smoke that they were evacuated during the extinguishing.

The officers were able to control the fire before the nightfall but worried that the strong wild during the night might light up the fire again.

Chief officer Narong Kong-iad said: "We will have the officers on duty to keep watching throughout the night as we are worrying that the wind might light the fire up again."