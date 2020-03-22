Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Janata Curfew': Cops in Delhi offer roses, request people to stay at home | Oneindia News

'Janata Curfew': Cops in Delhi offer roses, request people to stay at home | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
'Janata Curfew': Cops in Delhi offer roses, request people to stay at home | Oneindia News

'Janata Curfew': Cops in Delhi offer roses, request people to stay at home | Oneindia News

Policemen offer flowers to the locals out on Delhi roads and requested them to stay at home in view of ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew in his address to the nation on 19th March.

The ‘Janata Curfew' will be maintained nation-wide between 7 am and 9 pm.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tashu9977

Ashutosh Tiwari RT @ANI: Delhi Police: During 'Janata Curfew' all cops, using police vehicles, will blow siren at 5 pm for a minute, tomorrow. Police Contr… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.