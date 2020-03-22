Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sunday in an English market town: streets deserted amid coronavirus fears

Sunday in an English market town: streets deserted amid coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Sunday in an English market town: streets deserted amid coronavirus fears

Sunday in an English market town: streets deserted amid coronavirus fears

Sunday is normally the busiest day of the week in the market town of Dursley in Gloucestershire in the UK but, as this drone footage shows, the streets are deserted today because of the coronavirus pan

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sunday in an English market town: streets deserted amid coronavirus fears

Sunday is normally the busiest day of the week in the market town of Dursley in Gloucestershire in the UK but, as this drone footage shows, the streets are deserted today because of the coronavirus pandemic.

++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.